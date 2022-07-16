UNWTO names music promoter, Saglicoco, as ambassador for tourism

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has named music promoter, Pino Sagliocco, to its growing list of celebrities on it honour list as ambassadors for tourism. Sagliocco joins Giorgio Armani, Lionel Messi, Didier Drogba and other leading figures from the world of business, sport, gastronomy and culture in championing tourism as a pillar of sustainable development and of opportunity for all. The music promoter, who is the president of the Live Nation Group in Spain, was given the honour by UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, at a special ceremony held at the MOM Culinary Institute in Madrid.

The Secretary General praised the newly named envoy for tourism, for his tireless work promoting musicians from all over the world, and for his support of UNWTO, as illustrated by his presence at the 112th session of its Executive Council in Tbilisi, Georgia, in 2020. According to Pololikashvili; “Music and tourism are both powerful vehicles for bringing people together, to celebrate culture and to peace and understanding. UNWTO is proud to welcome Pino Sagliocco into our growing family of Ambassadors and l look forward to working closely with him to grow sustainable tourism, both in Spain and worldwide.”

Over the course of his stellar career, Sagliocco has worked with some of the world’s biggest artistes, including Prince, Sir Elton John, the Rolling Stones, and Paul McCartney. His continued enthusiasm for music as a natural partner to travel has helped make him a strong ally of UNWTO’s mission, as recognised by his new status as Special Ambassador. With musical tourism emerging as one of the major new trends for the sector, Sagliocco’s long history as an innovator will help maximise its positive impacts, both economically and socially. Famously, he gave the world the merging of two different musical styles for the opening song of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics by Montserrat Caballèy Freddy Mercury, and he has continued to innovate and break boundaries.

