Travel & Tourism

UNWTO partners Google to host first Tourism Acceleration programme in Sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Google has joined in the effort to revival tourism business in Africa following the impact of COVID-19 which has seen the continent loss over $350 revenue from tourism sector. To this, it has partnered the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to launch the first ever Tourism Acceleration Programme in Sub Sahara Africa, a digitisation element that would aid the recovering of tourism. This is given the fact that many people that engage the digital platform to search where and when they can travel.

The online Acceleration Programme is designed for UNWTO Member States, tourism ministers, top travel associations and tourism boards to further develop innovative and digital transformation skills.

The programme focused on insights from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. “UNWTO is committed to helping Africa grow back stronger,” said UNWTO Director of Innovation, Digital Transformation and Investments, Natalia Bayona. She further stated that: “With the right policies, training and management in place, innovation and technology have the potential to foster new and better jobs and business opportunities for tourism in Africa while improving the overall wellbeing and prosperity of the region”. Africa is said to be home to 30% of the world’s population, adding hundreds of millions of new online users every year.

Google Search is one of the places Africans go when researching and booking travel. “We’re here to help the tourism sector recover from this unprecedented crisis and emerge stronger. Our travel data insights and tools can help tourism authorities identify and understand the barriers and drivers to visit travel destinations for better tourism planning,” said Google’s Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Emerging Markets, Doron Avni.

Google’s mission is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Career wellbeing (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

After sending two invoices for payment, I called the client Client: Why are you calling me? Me: You haven’t paid me. Client: You mean I have to actually pay you? I thought you were joking! Me: Why would you think that? Client: You’re a freelancer! Me: And…. Client: Well, you work for free! If you […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR DG, Kanigwa, commends FG on introduction of tourism in secondary schools

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has commended the Federal Government for its introduction of tourism in the curriculum of secondary schools in the country. This is even as he spoke on the importance and benefits of tourism to the country if properly developed and […]
Travel & Tourism

Intellectual wellbeing (1)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

Early this year, I was invited to give a wellness talk at an all women gathering. At this gathering, I had a particular “Nicodemus Session” that I would not forget in a hurry. By the way, a “Nicodemus Session” is a quick private session that is induced by what was discussed or done during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: