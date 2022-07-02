Travel & Tourism

UNWTO receives 15 new affiliate members

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The growing ranks of the global tourism body were increased with the formal acceptance and welcome of 15 new affiliate members into its fold. The newly admitted members were confirmed during the 116th Session of the UNWTO Executive Council, held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The list include: Canada, Chile, Croatia, Ecuador, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, and USA, and represent private entities, universities, DMOs, professional associations, and NGOs. In compliance with the relevant legal framework, since the candidatures were received in November 2021, they were revised by the Committee on Matters related to Affiliate Membership. Then, they were submitted for consideration and approval of the Executive Council. These candidatures will be presented at the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, pending ratification. UNWTO recognises the private sector as an important partner in fulfilling its general mandate for the promotion of sustainable tourism development and the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

 

Our Reporters

