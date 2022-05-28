UNWTO unveils Digital Futures Programme

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has announced the launch of the Digital Futures Programme, which is designed to accelerate the adoption of new technology among tourism enterprises. Developed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading technology, finance and business companies, such as Mastercard, the initiative is focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up 80% of all tourism businesses.

With this, UNWTO aims to reach at least one million tourism SMEs over the lifetime of the programme, providing them with the foundational skills and knowledge needed to harness the power of new naand emerging technologies. According to the UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili: “Small businesses are the backbone of tourism.

The Digital Futures Programme will help them to recover from the impacts of the COVID -19 pandemic and drive the sector forward, powered by innovation and new technology.” In order to provide SMEs with tailored guidance and tools, the programme is built on a Digital Readiness Diagnostic Tool that benchmarks SMEs across five key digital dimensions – Connectivity, Business Growth, E-Commerce, Big Data and Analytics, and Payments and Security.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...