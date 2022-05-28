Travel & Tourism

UNWTO unveils Digital Futures Programme

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has announced the launch of the Digital Futures Programme, which is designed to accelerate the adoption of new technology among tourism enterprises. Developed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading technology, finance and business companies, such as Mastercard, the initiative is focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up 80% of all tourism businesses.

With this, UNWTO aims to reach at least one million tourism SMEs over the lifetime of the programme, providing them with the foundational skills and knowledge needed to harness the power of new naand emerging technologies. According to the UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili: “Small businesses are the backbone of tourism.

The Digital Futures Programme will help them to recover from the impacts of the COVID -19 pandemic and drive the sector forward, powered by innovation and new technology.” In order to provide SMEs with tailored guidance and tools, the programme is built on a Digital Readiness Diagnostic Tool that benchmarks SMEs across five key digital dimensions – Connectivity, Business Growth, E-Commerce, Big Data and Analytics, and Payments and Security.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

JARA BEACH RESORT LAGOS: ‘Simply amazing’

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The setting at Jara Beach Resort Lagos exudes picturesque pomp while the location itself presents a perfect picture of a pristine environment with attractive natural feel that the moment you set your foot on the grounds of the resort that is set in Museyo rural community next to Eleko Beach, you feel secured within a […]
Travel & Tourism

President Buhari commends Runsewe over treasures of Nigerian culture exhibition

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As part of the national celebration to mark the 61st Independence of anniversary of Nigeria, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), put up a rare exhibition of the arts and craft troves of Nigeria at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa for the benefit of all. President Muhammadu Buhari, who led the […]
Travel & Tourism

Plush Hotel unveils fresh experience in Abuja

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Plush Hotel is one of the latest additions to the bursting hospitality market offerings of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It comes with a refreshing experience for both business and leisure travellers as well as the locals seeking to explore the best of hospitality services in a unique way. The uniqueness of the hotel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica