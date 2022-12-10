Travel & Tourism

UNWTO welcomes 18 new Affiliate Members

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has boosted its Affiliates ranks with the addition of 18 new Members into its fold. The newly admitted UNWTO members are said to reflect the diversity of the broad tourism sector, with private companies, Destination Management Organisations, universities, professional associations, Intergovernmental Organisations and NGOs, all represented.

The new additions also reflect UNWTO’s global mission, six from Europe; four from the Americas; four from Asia and the Pacific; two from Africa and two from the Middle East. In accordance with the current legal process of admission, the 18 candidatures were submitted for consideration and approval of the 117th Executive Council recent meeting in Marrakech, Morocco after being previously reviewed and endorsed by the Committee on Matters related to Affiliate Membership, during the meeting of the Committee that took place on 17 November.

With this official approval of the Executive Council, the new members can enjoy all the rights and benefits corresponding to this UNWTO membership, in accordance with the statutes and rules of the Organisation. UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, said; “We are proud to see the Affiliate Members network growing while adding value to the Organisation, and wish a warm welcome to the 18 new entities joining our community.”

The 18 new Affiliate Members are: Asociación Española de Directores y Directivos de Hotel (Spain); Busan Tourism Organization (Republic of Korea); Cappadocia University/Kapadokya Üniversitesi (Türkiye); Comité International Des Festivals Du Film Touristique – CIFFT (Austria); Escuela Profesional De Turismo De La Universidad Nacional De San Antonio Abad Del Cusco (Peru); Eturia CLM (Spain); Hospitality and Tourism Association of Eswatini (the Kingdom of Eswatinin); Innovaris SL (Spain); Jeddah Central Development Company (Saudi Arabia); Johannesburg Tourism Company (South Africa); Manifest Destinations Group, INC. (United States of America); National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (Moldova); ONWARD (United States of America); Osaka University of Tourism (Japan); Pacific Tourism Organization (Fiji); Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (Jordan); PT. Pintu Bali Digital (Indonesia); and Smart Tourism and Hospitality Consulting SA – SMART THC (Panama

 

