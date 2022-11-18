News

UNWTO: We’ll create 3 tourism varsities in Africa

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on Tuesday announced the establishment of three universities of Tourism in Africa. The Secretary-General, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, disclosed this during the UNWTO Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries: Pathways To Recovery and Inclusive Development, at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. Pololikashvil said one of the three universities would be located in Nigeria.

He said: “Since the start of my mandate, I have made education a priority for UNWTO. Our expanded online academy and partnerships with key universities are giving people the skills and knowledge that tourism needs. “We will be siting tourism universities in Africa and one of them will be located here in Nigeria. “For many, most notably here in Africa, tourism offers a first step towards economic independence.

“It can be the start of a lifelong career in tourism. Or the skills they learn can be used in another field. “Either way, both the individual and their home communities benefit. “We also have a duty to ensure that the opportunities are open to everyone – including women, youth and those living in rural communities.” According to him, gender equal ity is a key pillar of the UNWTO Agenda for Africa.

“We also have a duty to ensure that the opportunities are open to everyone – including women, youth and those living in rural communities. And so too is tourism for rural development. “Our Best Tourism Villages initiative recognizes the best examples of tourism being a force for good, including its important role in preserving unique cultures.” Pololikashvili also urged governments across the African continent to include tourism in schools’ curriculum.

“We are here to promote and support new projects, we look forward to better education for the youths through schools. We need to start with putting tourism in schools across Africa,” he said. Earlier, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in his address, said the hosting of the conference is a strong affirmation of Nigeria’s position as a trusted business hub, and a safe harbour for capital, talent and intellectual property.

“In the lead-up to the conference, Nigeria hosted the 2022 UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week in Abuja, from 24th to 28th October 2022. Through the progressive scaling-up of our MICE events (with MICE here standing for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), we intend to build public confidence and increase our operational readiness to host international events.

The hosting of these events in quick succession by the Nigerian government is also a testament to the increasing readiness, safety and security of our cities to play host to global events. “Your presence here today confirms the passion and the zeal of the stakeholders to move these sectors forward. “I am glad to see many important personalities, experts, professionals and distinguished industry representatives. “Tourism, culture and the creative industries, which are the focus of this conference, play critical roles in the economies, prosperity and growth of many countries globally. “The purpose of this conference is to fast-track our objective of transforming the tourism sector into a preferred sector, and the creative industry into a creative economy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insurgency: Ex-Defence Chief Agwai urges FG, Army to revise military strategy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

…as Ortom decry herders’ continued attacks on farmers Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) has called on the Federal Government and the military hierarchy to rethink its all kinetic counter insurgency approach and look at the cultural and economic factors in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country. Gen. Agwai […]
News

NDLEA boss urges youths to shun drug abuse

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Commander, Idiroko Borderland Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Archie- Abia Ibinabo, has cautioned youths against drug abuse, charging them to live a meaningful life.   Ibinabo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Idiroko, Ogun State. She admonished the […]
News

Group calls on Sen T.A Orji to disregard Apugo’s attacks on him

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Group calls on Sen T.A Orji to disregard Apugo’s attacks on him Abia North Stakeholders Assembly, (ANSA) has called on Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji to disregard the alleged verbal attack on him and his criticism by Chief B. B Apugo and face his work as a representative of his people.   According to the group, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica