UNWTO’s Lagos conference

Efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria to revive and reposition the arts, culture and tourism sectors received a boost this year as it hosted, for the first time, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries: Pathways To Recovery And Inclusive Development.

Held at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, the first since rehabilitation of the cultural monument began, the conference brought together key stakeholders, government officials, scholars among others, including the Secretary General, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and several other dignitaries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, UNWTO Secretary General, assured that one of the three universities will be located in Nigeria. “Since the start of my mandate, I have made education a priority for UNWTO. Our expanded online academy and partnerships with key universities are giving people the skills and knowledge that tourism needs. “We will be siting tourism universities in Africa and one of them will be located here in Nigeria,” he said.

“For many, most notably here in Africa, tourism offers a first step towards economic independence. It can be the start of a lifelong career in tourism. Or the skills they learn can be used in another field. Either way, both the individual and their home communities benefit. We also have a duty to ensure that the opportunities are open to everyone – including women, youth and those living in rural communities,” he added.

Gender equality, he noted, is a key pillar of the UNWTO Agenda for Africa. “We also have a duty to ensure that the opportunities are open to everyone – including women, youth and those living in rural communities. And so too is tourism for rural development. “Our Best Tourism Villages initiative recognizes the best examples of tourism being a force for good, including its important role in preserving unique cultures.” Pololikashvili also urged governments across the African continent to include tourism in schools’ curriculum.

“We are here to promote and support new projects, we look forward to better education for the youths through schools. We need to start with putting tourism in schools across Africa,” he said. Lai Mohammed, in his address, said the hosting of the conference is a strong affirmation of Nigeria’s position as a trusted business hub, and a safe harbour for capital, talent and intellectual property. “In the lead-up to the conference, Nigeria hosted the 2022 UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week in Abuja, from 24th to 28th October 2022.

Through the progressive scaling-up of our MICE events (with MICE here standing for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), we intend to build public confidence and increase our operational eadiness to host international events. The hosting of these events in quick succession by the Nigerian government is also a testament to the increasing readiness, safety and security of our cities to play host to global events.

“Your presence here today confirms the passion and the zeal of the stakeholders to move these sectors forward. I am glad to see many important personalities, experts, professionals and distinguished industry representatives. Tourism, culture and the creative industries, which are the focus of this conference, play critical roles in the economies, prosperity and growth of many countries globally.

“The purpose of this conference is to fast-track our objective of transforming the tourism sector into a preferred sector, and the creative industry into a creative economy. That is the overarching objective, against the background of the government’s intention of supporting and facilitating an enabling environment for the true business growth of tourism and the creative industry.”

He added that the conference “is very important in the history of the UNWTO and Nigeria, because it marks the very first time that the organisation, in a single forum, is bringing together the three inter-linked sectors of tourism, culture and the creative industries to highlight their fundamental importance as effective tools for inclusive development and drivers of sustainable growth. For Nigeria, the conference, which has drawn participants from many member states of UNWTO, industry players, international organizations, the academia and the media, among others, presents an ideal opportunity to showcase our rich, diverse and unparalleled tourism and creative assets, to do some networking, learn new things and share knowledge.” According to him, one of the key goals of this conference is to bring to the fore sustainable solutions and innovative policies for the development and enhancement of the symbiotic potentials of tourism, culture and the creative industry.

“I am really excited about this conference and its deliverables in highlighting and promoting these inter-linked sectors that are sustainable and inclusive. Today, more than ever, tourism and the creative industry, due to their economic viability, are in the global spotlight and have their place at the forefront of national and international development agenda. The creative arts is estimated to generate annual revenue of over two trillion US dollars and accounts for over 50 million jobs worldwide.

“According to a recent IMF report, the entertainment and creative industry in Nigeria, which in the last decade have experienced massive growth and international recognition, account for 1.45% of Nigeria’s GDP. In 2021, the number of annual film production stood at 2,500 with a projection of 22 million US Dollars. The revenue from music is estimated at 73 million US Dollars (with annual growth rate of 13.4%).

In a similar vein, fashion contributes over 6.1% to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), averaging between 2% and 7% of national GDP around the world. These sectors contribute to the growth, resilience and recovery of the economy of societies and well-being of individuals.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...