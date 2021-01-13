Upcoming artistes need to invest more on promoting their works –Sholly Cole

The General Manager of a music management company, Cole Management Service Limited, Adeshola Adefuwa–Cole (aka Sholly Cole), has called on upcoming artistes to invest more in promoting their works than just shooting videos.

The creative and talented manager also decried how artistes pay so much unnecessary attention to making music videos and their refusal to see the importance of promoting their works. He added that the soul of music as a business enterprise is aggressive and intentional promotion efforts.

“Many Nigerian artistes would rather budget millions of naira for a music video, and a few thousand for promoting that video, instead of doing the exact opposite,” he said.

He therefore advised musicians to focus more on recording good songs and promoting it aggressively, putting in a larger chunk of the project’s budget, rather than shoot an award winning and international standard video with the larger percentage of the budget, only to limit the promotional reach of the same video owing to lack of funds.

Sholly Cole, who has spent several years in promoting and managing artistes, emphasised the importance of music promotion in the music industry. “For any artiste to break even and become a household name in Nigeria, he/she needs to have a well thought out promotion strategy and budget and ensure he/she follows the strategy through.”

On having a promotion strategy, Sholly Cole explained that up-an-coming artistes need to push their promotion efforts on both online and offline platforms.

He noted that apart from promotion via the conventional media of communication such as radio, television, newspaper, magazine and other outdoor media such as billboard, transit media and posters amongst others, artistes need to maximize their social media platform such as Twitter, Instagram and others to build a strong and loyal fan base, who will be instrumental in pushing and promoting their works.

“Aside the online efforts, the offline effort is equally very important, this involves personal selling or promotion of one’s work, tell people what you do, tell them about your music, in social gathering, events or any place you have two or more people, tell them you an artiste, give them copies of your work, because you don’t know who has the capacity to assist your career,” he pointed out.

Explaining the vision and mission of the Cole Management Services Limited, Sholly Cole revealed that the company offers artiste management and booking services amongst others, aimed at changing how the world sees Nigerians, adding that he intends to achieve this goal by carefully packaging the country’s talents, energy and culture to the global marke

