News

UPDATE: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Trapped in Well in Morocco for Days

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Moroccan boy trapped in a well for four days did not survive, Moroccan state-run media reported after rescuers pulled out his body on Saturday.

The reports carried a statement from the royal court which said the king of Morocco called the boy’s parents to express his condolences.

The boy, named Rayan, had plunged more than 100 feet down the well near his home in the tiny village of Ighrane, about 60 miles from the city of Chefchaouen, on Tuesday afternoon.

For days, as cameras lowered into the well offered glimpses of hope — though bloodied, Rayan appeared to be moving — tens of thousands of people around the world kept vigil for the child, posting encouragement to Twitter under the hashtag #SaveRayan.

Rescuers had worked day and night trying to extract the boy, first digging in the well itself and then — when they feared that its walls might crumble on him — bulldozing a giant trench beside the well down to within a few yards of where he was stuck.

The well, according to the authorities, narrows as it gets deeper, and the child was trapped in a tight, cramped space that they estimated to be less than 20 inches in diameter.

Video from the scene on Friday evening showed rescuers manually drilling sideways toward Rayan, their work lit by headlamps, as prayers and shouts of encouragement burst from the gathered onlookers.

Rain and hard rock that got in the way of the drilling complicated the process overnight into Saturday, and work proceeded slowly.

One of the rescuers, Abdelhadi Temrani, told reporters on Saturday morning that he still had “great hope” that Rayan was alive, but workers said later in the day that it was difficult to assess the boy’s condition from the cameras. Temrani said the camera showed the boy lying on his side.

Some onlookers had sat around or spent the night sleeping under nearby trees, waiting to witness the resolution of the crisis. Rayan’s family made couscous, the traditional Moroccan dish, and served it to the crowd. Others distributed bread and dates.

Rayan’s father said he had been in the process of fixing the well, which he owns, when Rayan fell in, but had not realized at first where the boy had gone.

His mother said the family had searched the area when they noticed him gone, not at first suspecting he had tumbled into the well.

*Courtesy: New York Times

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Why Buhari appointed Okadigbo’s widow NNPC board chairperson, by Adesina

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Margery Okadigbo as the Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to repay the kindness done to him by the late ex-Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo. Adesina, in a piece on Friday titled, ‘PMB: Kind to the living and the dead’, stressed that though Buhari might […]
News

Ekiti PDP determined to overthrow APC

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State said in an effort to operate on a virile team and recapture power in 2022, it has commenced mobilisation of members and mapping out strategies in preparation for governorship election.   The party in this regard has mandated it’s executives at all levels to begin aggressive membership mobilisation […]
News Top Stories

Olubadan Stool: Controversies resolved as Ladoja affirms Balogun next Olubadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Following series of move for an armistice to resolve the controversies trailing the installation of another Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Osi Olubdan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja yesterday said that the coast was clear for his colleague, High Chief Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan, to be announced as the next Olubadan.   Chief Ladoja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica