UPDATE-Abuja: 3 dead, 20 rescued from collapsed two-storey building

…many still trapped beneath rubble

Three site workers were confirmed dead and 20 rescued while many were said to still be trapped under the rubble of a two-storey commercial complex that collapsed at Gwarinpa District of Abuja.

The collapsed complex, under construction, was said to be initially earmarked as a green area, but was allegedly compromised by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

New Telegraph’s findings showed that FCTA and Management of FHA have been having conflicting issues over contraventions going on in allocation of land within the District.

As at the time of filing this story, the rescue operation was still ongoing by a combined team of relevant government’s agencies and other organisations.

Director Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Muktar Galadima said that those rescued have been taken to hospital.

 

