(UPDATE) Alleged Vote Buying: EFCC Parades 20 Suspects In Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday paraded 20 suspected vote buyers during the ongoing Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The suspects were paraded at the head office of the Command, located at GRA, Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking with Journalists, the acting zonal Head of the Ilorin zonal office, Michael Nzekwe said: “Our mandate as EFCC is to ensure that money influence in politics is totally cut out and eradicated.

“The suspects were picked in different locations across the state with money and POS machines found in their god session.”

He added that the command got credible intelligence and acted on it, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...