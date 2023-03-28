UPDATE: Balogun Market Fire Is Not A Major Incident – NEMA

The reported fire outbreak at Balogun market early Tuesday was not a major incident, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

The prompt response of officers of the Lagos State Fire Rescue Services and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEPA) saved the day as a fire outbreak at Plaza 32, Balogun Market, Lagos Island was contained and its destructive spread mitigated.

According to Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, Southwestwest Office, NEMA, the fire outbreak occurred early Tuesday on the last floor of the multi-story commercial building.

Making clarifications against some news flying about social media that “Balogun Market was gutted by fire”, Farinloye said, it was the last floor of a 5-story building and it has been contained.

“While also clarifying that NEMA was not involved in the mitigation efforts because the incident is not a major one and has been conveniently managed by the Federal and State Fire Services.

The cause of Tuesday’s outbreak is yet unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The popular Balogun market has witnessed incessant outbreaks of infernos that have claimed billions In properties.

Like this: Like Loading...