UPDATE: Boy, 14, arrested after shooting dead eight classmates, security guard in Serbia

At least eight students and a security guard are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

Another six pupils and a teacher were injured in the attack and have been taken to hospital, a government statement says.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the attack at the Vladislav Ribnikar school, reports the BBC.

The suspect’s classmates say he walked into a history class, first shot the teacher and then turned his weapon on his fellow students.

Officials say the suspect is alleged to have used his father’s gun.

There will be a three-day mourning period across the country, the government says.