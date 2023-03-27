Law News Top Stories

UPDATE: Court Restrains Ayu From Acting As PDP Chair

A High Court in Makurdi, Benue State has issued an interim injunction restraining Dr Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

On Monday, the presiding judge, Justice W.I. Kpochi, gave the interim order in suit No. MHC/85/2023 which was filed at the court by Terhide Utaan with Ayu and the PDP as defendants.

The case was postponed until April 17 for further hearing.

The application was supported by a 15-paragraph affidavit which it was annexed three exhibits as exhibits A1, A2, and B which were the applicant’s membership card, of the second defendant, receipts for payment of dues, and a vote of no confidence passed in the 1st defendant by the Igyorov Council Ward of the 2nd defendant in Gboko Local Government, Benue State.

The court stated, “Upon hearing Mr. M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel ably move the application and upon a dispassionate consideration of the facts placed before me in the pool of the affidavit evidence, and again, upon the consideration of the issues distilled in the written address by M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel, it is my candid view that this is a proper case to grant the interim injunction as craved.

“Consequently, this application is hereby granted in terms of the reliefs captured in the motion papers as herein before reproduced. It is so ordered.”

New Telegraph gathered information, that 12 out of the 17 member Executive of Igyorov Council Ward of the PDP in Gboko LGA Sunday suspended the National Chairman from the party after passing a vote of no confidence on him over alleged anti-party activities.

However, the embattled chairman also added that the PDP constitution expressly bans any organ of the party or executive committee at the ward, state, or national level to take any disciplinary measure against any member of the National Executive Committee.

The restrained chairman further noted that the purported announcement of his suspension was only mischief, drama, and propaganda, adding that it was an exercise in futility that was derivable from gross “ignorance and desperation.”

