UPDATE: Death toll in Lagos building collapse rises to eight

Muritala Ayinla

The death toll in Sunday’s building collapse of a three-storey building in Ebutte-Metta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Lagos State, has risen to eight with 23 others injured.

Among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident was an aged mother and her son, identified as Tahin. An elderly man who had hearing impairment was also recovered dead in the incident.

The ill-fated building  located on 24, Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, caved in at about 10:35 pm on Sunday with many of its occupants trapped under the rubbles,

The tragic incident occurred when many of the occupants were  already in their homes preparing for the Eid-El-Fitri celebration on Monday.

As at the time of filing this report, a total of 23 people, comparing about 7 children and 16 adults, had been rescued. Nine of them have been treated and discharged. Some of the survivors were undergoing psycho- social and trauma counselling being arranged for them by the Nigeria Red Cross.

It was learnt that when the incident happened around 10:25pm, all the state emergency numbers could not be reached, but a good Samaritan put a call through to the immediate past LASEMA General Manager, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, who served under former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who later reached out to the emergency agencies across the state.

New Telegraph also learnt that of the 23 survivors, two were reported to have sustained severe injuries and have been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for advanced treatment.

Among the survivors brought out by a joint team of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Fire service, and Building Control Agency (LASBCA), was Dauda Ali and a lady, who were both among the occupants that sustained minor injuries.

Confirming the number of the dead victims the spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye said they comprised of five males and three females.

Although there was no official confirmation, it was learnt  that the building had been distressed before now but the occupants had ignored it.

In spite of those successfully removed from the collapsed building, residents claimed that more people were still trapped and needed to be rescued.

On the number of people rescue and the management operation, the Permanent Secretary for LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the building came down at about 10.56 pm with a yet undetermined number of people trapped.

“But so far, we have rescued 23 people, including 22 males and one female.”

 

