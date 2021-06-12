Top Stories

UPDATE: Euro 2020: Eriksen collapses during Denmark-Finland game, match called off

Posted on

…as Danish FA says Eriksen awake and waiting more tests in hospital

Christian Eriksen, a Danish midfielder, passed out as the ball was thrown to him during his team’s Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday prompting his team mates to call for medical attention for which he was given CPR by medics.
UEFA subsequently called off the match.
Eriksen raised his hand as he was carried off the field on a stretcher, according to a Reuters photographer at the game.
While jogging toward the left touchline, Eriksen slumped unexpectedly. Just before halftime in their Group B match, the midfielder’s teammates formed a ring around him as doctors pumped his chest.
Both teams then exited the field, with officials holding up sheets to obscure the injured player.
It will be recalled that Fabrice Muamba collapsed on the pitch while playing for Bolton Wanderers in 2012.
He suffered a cardiac arrest and was “in effect dead” for 78 minutes.
He recovered thankfully although never played again.
Meanwhile, Danish FA says Christian Eriksen is awake and waiting more tests in hospital.

