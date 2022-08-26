UPDATE: Five rescued, two trapped in Abuja mall collapse

Five victims have been rescued by a joint task force of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, and some residents.

The two-storey building in Kubwa, a suburb within Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, collapsed on Thursday night. The building is also housing a shopping mall.

One of the rescued victims, Hafeez Olayinka, confirmed that the building had collapsed on Thursday night at about 11:30 pm, but they were only rescued in the early hours of today (Friday), and had taken to the hospital.

Olayinka said: “We’ve been trapped since Thursday night. I have been here since Monday to fix up some things in the building.

“At about 11:30 pm on Thursday, we noticed that the building was collapsing, and we tried to escape. But five of us we were rescued this morning, and they took us to the hospital.”

