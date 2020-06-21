UPDATE: Fuel tankers collide, explode on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a fuel tanker has exploded at the Kara axis of the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) the accident involved two tankers conveying petroleum products that collided and went up in flames on the Kara Bridge on the outward Lagos section of the highway.

In the FRSC statement released not too long ago, the road safety officials said: “FRSC operatives mobilized promptly to the scene for rescue operations.

“Fire Service were equally invited to extinguish the inferno. The inferno has already affected three tankers and a trailer.

“The situation is affecting movement inward Berger arrival into Kara Bridge at the moment.

“The FRSC is admonishing motorists who have reasons to use the road should seek alternative for now to allow the personnel of Fire Service on ground to extinguish the fire.

“The rescue operation is still ongoing and an updated version of the travel advisory will be sent later.

“Alternative routes recommended for those moving out of Lagos this morning can use the Victoria Island by Ajah to Ijebu Ode to continue their journey.

“The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to the Sagamu Interchange is another alternative that motorists can use at the moment.

“The FRSC Sector Commander, Lagos State Command, Olusegun Ogungbemide, has empathised with the motoring public especially those on essential duties and assured that the FRSC operatives would remain at the scene till normalcy is restored .

“The Sector Commander, advises operators of vehicles used for transporting highly inflamable petroleum products should operate them in strict conformity with safety and operation standards prescribed by the 1957 United Nations Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangereous Goods by Road (ADR), which Nigeria acceded to as a Contracting Party.”

