(UPDATE) Kogi 2023: APC Special Congress Ratifies Ododo As Guber Candidate

The candidature of Ahmed Usman Ododo as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress in the Kogi State governorship election, scheduled for November 11, has been ratified by a special Congress of the party, as stipulated in the guidelines for the primary election, which held on Friday.

The special congress, presided over by the Chairman of the Kogi APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, was held on Saturday at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Center, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

This follows the emergence of Ododo, a former Auditor-General for Local Governments, as the APC candidate at the party’s governorship direct primaries held across all the 239 wards of the state.

Announcing the results for ratification, the Secretary to the Committee, who represented the Zamfara Governor, Patrick Obahiagbon, said, “After the carefully conducted primaries, devoid of rancour and with no violence recorded anywhere in the state, and having scored 78,704 votes, Alhaji Usman Ododo has been returned as the governorship candidate that will fly the party’s flag in the November 11 Governorship Election in the state.”

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected candidate promised to continue to improve on the security template laid down by the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello, among many other life-changing legacies of the current administration.

The Kogi State Governor, who also spoke at the event, said that he was sure that Ododo would not disappoint kogites, adding that the crowd at the Congress was a pointer to his acceptability across the length and breadth of the state, without consideration for ethnic or religious bias.

“Today’s event shows that there is no opposition in Kogi State. We are one big family; we have won everything winnable in the state. We won the presidential election, we won the available three senatorial seats; six out of nine House of Representatives seats; and 23 out of 25 state assembly seats. This is a pass mark by any standard,” Bello noted.

Meanwhile, Smart Adeyemi, Ocheni, Audi, and Ajaka have rejected the Kogi APC governorship primary, saying there was no primary election in Kogi

However, Senator Smart Adeyemi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, and three other aspirants have rejected the results of the governorship primary elections in the state at a press conference held on Saturday.

The aggrieved aspirants made their positions known in Abuja, where they unanimously claimed that the scheduled primary elections did not hold at all on Friday, wondering how a winner was declared without any polls in the state.

Other aspirants who were at the briefing are Professor Stephen Ocheni, who is a former Minister of State, Labour, and Productivity, Shuiabu Audu, the son of late ex-Governor Abubakar Audu and Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, a member of the APC national working Committee.

Senator Adeyemi, who spoke on behalf of others, claimed that there was no primary election in the State, arguing that the declaration of Ahmed Usman Ododo as the APC governorship candidate in the November election was null and void.

Accordingly, he called on the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the Party’s national working Committee (NWC), the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, not to allow the result of the election that produced Ododo to stand.

His words: This press conference is to discuss a new phenomenon of electoral malpractices and the embedded corruption in the electoral process of our country. I have heard of the rigging of elections, but I have not heard of the new phenomenon which we must do all we can to stop in this country.

“The Kogi governorship primary election was scheduled for Friday but we came out and waited till 2 pm when the election was supposed to end but we did not see any INEC officials and we left. The next thing we heard was that the results were announced. This means that results were prepared even before the commencement of voting. Announcements were made and I was taken aback.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi should be prepared to explain and to tell Nigerians if there was an election in the governorship primary of Kogi State. The primary election was not conducted.

“All of us mobilised our members and the people trooped out in their thousands but none of the officials of INEC nor even the Panel that was supposed to conduct the election were anywhere to be found. They were in town but nobody came out.

“The primary election in Kogi State was just allocation of votes. Some of us felt we are a problem to them, they reduced our votes drastically. Of course, there was no voting. But let me tell you this, the one purported to be the winner is the Auditor-General of local governments in Kogi State, and you know what Auditor-Generals do”, he said.