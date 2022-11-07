UPDATE: Man Utd draw Barcelona in Europa League play-offs

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group, reports the BBC.

Former United manager Jose Mourinho’s Roma side will play FC Salzburg, while Juventus face Nantes.

The first legs are on February 16, with the second legs on February 23.

The winners go into the last-16, which includes Arsenal after they topped their Europa League group.

Full play-off round draw

Barcelona v Manchester United

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes

Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

FC Salzburg v Roma

