UPDATE: Mass abduction of schoolgirls in Zamfara

  • As many as 300 girls reportedly involved

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped some students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
Reports have it that the incident, which happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, may have seen roughly 300 female students being abducted.
It is the fourth of such large scale abductions in recent months by terrorists in Northwest Nigeria, starting with the kidnapping last December of over 300 students from a government college in Kankara, Katsina State.
The gunmen were said to have overrun a military checkpoint close to the school before storming the school itself.
Several soldiers were reported to have sustained injuries.
It was not clear if any fatalities were recorded.
However, it was learnt that vigilantes are now on the heels of the kidnappers in an effort to rescue the schoolgirls.
Neighbouring Niger State has experienced two of such kidnappings by bandits in the space of a few days.
On February 14, 53 passengers of a bus coming from Kontagora to Minna were kidnapped, after the terrorists ambushed their bus.
The passengers, including children, were only recently freed.
Then three days later, 27 students and 15 others were also abducted
From the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara.
The captives are yet to be released.

