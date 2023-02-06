UPDATE: More than 1,000 killed, 5,000 wounded as huge quake rocks Turkey, Syria

A rescue operation is under way across much of southern Turkey and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has killed more than 1,000 people.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep and dozens of aftershocks have been felt since, reports the BBC.

Turkey’s President Erdogan said 912 people had been killed in Turkey alone, with more than 5,300 wounded.

Authorities are racing to save people trapped beneath the rubble after hundreds of buildings collapsed in both countries.

World leaders, including UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, have pledged to send aid after Turkey issued an international appeal for help.

Millions of people across Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Israel felt the earthquake – the epicentre was near the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

