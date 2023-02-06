News

UPDATE: More than 1,000 killed, 5,000 wounded as huge quake rocks Turkey, Syria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A rescue operation is under way across much of southern Turkey and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has killed more than 1,000 people.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep and dozens of aftershocks have been felt since, reports the BBC.

Turkey’s President Erdogan said 912 people had been killed in Turkey alone, with more than 5,300 wounded.

Authorities are racing to save people trapped beneath the rubble after hundreds of buildings collapsed in both countries.

World leaders, including UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, have pledged to send aid after Turkey issued an international appeal for help.

Millions of people across Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Israel felt the earthquake – the epicentre was near the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Alleged N89trn Stamp Duties Fleece: Kazaure’s allegations wild – Presidency 

Posted on Author Reporter

  …says the entire net-worth of Nigeria’s financial sector not up to N50trn Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja The Presidency has dismissed  allegations of misappropriation of Stamp Duties funds and cover-ups by government officials made on Friday by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Gudaji Kazaure. Kazaure, who claimed to be the Secretary of the […]
News

Pollution increases stroke risk in people with heart disorder

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) said people with one of the most common heart disorders who are exposed to greater levels of pollution have a 1.2- fold higher risk of developing stroke than their peers who live with less pollution. The results of their new study by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical […]
News

N69bn debt: Court vacates order on Jimoh Ibrahim’s assets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, vacated the orders obtained by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in aid of Taiwo Lakanu, the receiver/manager, it appointed to manage the assets of two seized companies owned by a businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, over alleged N69 billion debt.   The companies are NICON Investment Ltd and Global […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica