UPDATE: Prisoners, suspects freed as unknown gunmen attack Imo Police HQ, Owerri prison

*2000 inmates feared released

*Soldiers deployed to scene

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Imo State Police Headquarters, Owerri and the Owerri Correctional Centre were in the early hours of Monday attacked by yet to be identified gunmen.

In a simultaneous and well coordinated attack that commenced between 1:30am and 2am, Monday, suspects in police cells and prison inmates were released in what may yet be the biggest jail break in this part of the country.

The Owerri Correctional Centre and the Police Headquarters are next door to the Imo Government House, so it is not known yet if there was any incursion into the Imo seat of government.

Though casualty figures were yet to be ascertained, the attackers were said to have arrived the city-centre in a convoy of more than 15 vehicles and had attacked the Owerri Correctional Centre and the Police Headquarters at the same time deploying heavy fire power.

A source, who lives near the scene, confided in our correspondent that it appeared that while the attackers shot their way into the Police Headquarters, they also used dynamite to blow up the prison gates before gaining access into the correctional facility.

Unconfirmed sources also said that all the tactical unit offices in the Police Command were torched and suspects freed except for the Anti-kidnapping Unit.

It is believed that rocket launchers, explosives and other high-caliber firearms may have been deployed by the assailants during the attack.

By dawn, some videos of the smouldering fire occasioned by the torching of different areas of the Police Command were already in circulation.

No fewer than 2000 prison inmates are suspected to have been freed from detention.

But the Police Spokesman, Godson Orlando, a superintendent, however, said they are on top of the situation and offered that only the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) section of the command was burnt and suspects freed. He added that, they were still evaluating the situation.

Soldiers from the 34 Brigade, Obinze have since been deployed to the area to stabilize security.

