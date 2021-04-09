News

UPDATE: Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, reports the BBC.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

