UPDATE: TVC set ablaze, gone off air

The corporate headquarters of Television Continental (TVC), located in Ikosi-Ketu, is reportedly under siege from unknown persons who have set the station on fire forcing the station to go off air.
The station was airing their live programme ‘Your View’ on Wednesday morning when one of the presenters did exclaim “it’s like we’re being attacked ” before abruptly going off air.
Fresh unconfirmed reports coming in are indicating that the station has been completely razed.
As at the time of posting this story it was yet to come back on air.

