UPDATE: Two dead, 13 vehicles burnt in Ogun tanker explosion

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two people have been confirmed dead while 13 vehicles were burnt in a tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun state, Mr Ahmed Umar, conformed this to New Telegraph in Abeokuta.

According to Umar, six tankers, five trucks and two cars were burnt to ashes in the accident which occurred around 6.20 a.m.

Umar disclosed that the explosion occurred in front of Romona Trailer Park.

The FRSC Sector Commander said: “The fire is serious, six tankers, five trucks and two cars are burnt in the explosion.’’

He explained that, one person had so far been rescued and taken to a private hospital in Ogere, adding that the corpse of the deceased had released to the relatives for burial.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has advised motorists plying the road to use alternative routes.

TRACE spokesman, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi explained that the tanker which was laden with fuel suddenly burst into flames affecting other vehicles.

“Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,’’ Akinbiyi said.

