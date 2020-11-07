UPDATE: Two die, 45 vehicles burnt in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway tanker crash

No fewer than two persons died in an early morning accident on Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to reports the accident occurred at about 1am on Saturday.

The bridge has witnessed several accident in recent times.

Sources said that a petrol-laden truck crashed at about 1am, with several other trucks and vehicles running into the resulting fire.

Among the vehicles burnt were two trucks owned by Dangote Industries Limited and used cars, popularly known as Tokunbo, which were in a car mart close to the scene of the accident.

The driver of the petrol-bearing truck and his truck boy were burnt to death in the accident, online news portal The Eagle Online is reporting.

Predictably gridlock immediately began, with drivers resorting to driving against traffic.

As at press time, trucks of the Federal Road Safety Corps had arrived at the accident scene.

However, there has been little progress, with traffic having built up well into Lagos State and from the Ogun State end of the expressway into Lagos.

