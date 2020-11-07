Metro & Crime

UPDATE: Two die, 45 vehicles burnt in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway tanker crash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

No fewer than two persons died in an early morning accident on Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
According to reports the accident occurred at about 1am on Saturday.
The bridge has witnessed several accident in recent times.
Sources said that a petrol-laden truck crashed at about 1am, with several other trucks and vehicles running into the resulting fire.
Among the vehicles burnt were two trucks owned by Dangote Industries Limited and used cars, popularly known as Tokunbo, which were in a car mart close to the scene of the accident.
The driver of the petrol-bearing truck and his truck boy were burnt to death in the accident, online news portal The Eagle Online is reporting.
Predictably gridlock immediately began, with drivers resorting to driving against traffic.
As at press time, trucks of the Federal Road Safety Corps had arrived at the accident scene.
However, there has been little progress, with traffic having built up well into Lagos State and from the Ogun State end of the expressway into Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara announces virtual digital training 2.0 for youths

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

• Targets 10,000 applicants Kwara State government has announced a three-week virtual digital training for youths as part of its ongoing efforts to drive innovation and give young people the skills of the future.   Application for the training runs from September 1 to 14. The virtual training, which is the second phase of a […]
Metro & Crime

Strive to be financially independent, CEHRD advises Bayelsa women

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In a bid to pull Bayelsa women out of poverty, a non-governmental  organisation, known as Center for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), at the week encouraged the women to get themselves empowered financially in order to fulfil their motherly roles as home builders.   This charged was given to the participants of an empowerment […]
Metro & Crime

Smugglers/Customs clash: One officer, one civilian killed in Saki, 2 vehicles damaged

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

There was pandemonium in Saki Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State Thursday when men of the Customs Services allegedly chased an alleged rice smuggler into the town and shot him dead. A Customs officer was also said to have been killed by the mob in retaliation just as a Customs’ van was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: