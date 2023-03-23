Top Stories

UPDATE: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of Organ-trafficking

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Sentencing fixed for May 5

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, have been found guilty of an organ-trafficking plot, which saw them bring a 21-year-old man to the UK

They were convicted of conspiring to exploit the man from Lagos for his kidney, reports the BBC.

Prosecutors told the Old Bailey the organ was to be removed and given to the couple’s daughter, Sonia, aged 25.

She was cleared of the same charge.

The victim, a street trader from Lagos, was brought to the UK last year to provide a kidney in an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

It was alleged the defendants had tried to convince medics at the Royal Free by pretending he was the cousin of Sonia, who has a debilitating illness, when they were not related.

While it is lawful to donate a kidney, it becomes criminal if there is a reward of money or other material advantage.

When he was rejected as unsuitable, the court heard the Ekweremadus transferred their interest to Turkey and set about finding another donor.

An investigation was launched after the young man ran away from London and slept rough for days before walking into a police station in Staines, in Surrey, crying and in distress.

The Ekweremadus, who have an address in Willesden Green, north-west London, and Dr Obeta, from Southwark, south London, denied the charge against them.

It is the first time that defendants have been convicted under the Modern Slavery Act of an organ-trafficking conspiracy.

They were later arrested at the airport while trying to leave the UK.

Sentencing is set to take place on May 5.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria’s economy facing serious challenges

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, David Chukwu and Philip Nyam

…relapsed into recession in Q3 …proposes N13.08trn 2021 budget President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged that the Nigerian economy currently faces serious challenges following the significant disruption of the macroeconomic environment by the coronavirus pandemic. The President, who stated this while presenting the 2021 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly, yesterday, disclosed […]
News Top Stories

Presidential Poll: Nigerians know who won – NNPP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Amid the controversies surrounding the presidential election held on February 25 in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday said the winner of the election is known by the electorate. The National […]
Sports Top Stories

Report: Man United board decide to sack Solskjær at emergency meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Joel Glazer agrees to decision after 4-1 loss to Watford • Parting of ways set to be termed as mutual agreement Manchester United’s board decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær at an emergency meeting on Saturday night and Joel Glazer, the co-chairman who heads the American family’s ownership, has agreed to rubber-stamp the […]

Leave a Reply