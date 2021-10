UPDATE: UK MP, Sir David Amess, dies after stabbing

The combined effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the sharp drop in oil prices could push Nigeria’s unemployment rate above 35 per cent in coming quarters, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has said. Commenting on Q2 2020 unemployment data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) […]

Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Tanko Muhammad, has charged newly appointed judges of High Courts and Kadis of Sharia Courts to shun all forms of gratification in the discharge of their legal duties. The CJN equally tasked the new judges to be proactive and device personal means to curb what he described as persistent delay in […]

Woman in Enugu, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeugwu, is now cooling her feet at the Police Area Command, Abakpa, Enugu State, over an alleged case of domestic violence in Enugu on July 2. It was gathered that Ezeugwu allegedly inflicted bodily injury on her maid, even as she allegedly drilled two nails on the maid’s head. Good […]

