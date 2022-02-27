News

UPDATE: Ukraine rejects Belarus as location for talks with Russia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ukraine’s president says his country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was a staging ground for Moscow’s three-day-old invasion.

Speaking in a video message Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues. He said other locations are also possible but made clear that Ukraine doesn’t accept Russia’s selection of Belarus, reports The Associated Press.

The Kremlin said Sunday that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats.

“The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians,” Peskov said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with troops moving from Moscow’s ally Belarus in the north, and also from the east and south.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Talks of coup by Presidency wrong –Bode George

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West, Chief Bode George, has faulted allegation of military coup by the Presidency, saying that it is trash Bode George, who was a guest on Friday on Morning Show, a breakfast programme on Arise Television, monitored by Saturday Telegraph, stated further that President Muhammadu […]
News

Nigeria, Africa reject vaccine passports for air travel

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Say proposal against Chicago Convention African Ministers of Aviation have described the much-touted proposal to impose vaccine passports for air travellers as unacceptable as it is tantamount to discrimination against certain groups of the population, especially on the African continent which still has a considerable number of its citizens who are yet to receive the […]
News

Pest control experts want tax harmonisation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Pest Control operators in Lagos State yesterday sought the intervention of the Lagos State Government on the harmonization of taxes levied by some local government councils. They said a situation where different charge regimes are in place in different local council areas does not bode well for their business. The body called on the appropriate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica