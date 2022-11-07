Sports

UPDATED-Champions League Last 16 Draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again

Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season’s final.

Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year’s final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute, reports the BBC.

Premier League champions Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.

Chelsea also have German opposition in Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.

The last-16 first legs will take place on February 14-15 and 21-22, with the second legs on March 7-8 and 14-15.

Full last-16 draw:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich

 

