UPDATED: Football super agent, Mino Raiola, is not dead

Football super-agent, Mino Raiola is ‘critically ill’ in a Milan hospital, he’s not dead as earlier reported.

Raiola was hospitalised on Thursday and widespread reports in Italy claimed he had died, but Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele Hospital, told Italian news agency ANSA: “I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting.”

The Italian, who also manages the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti and Matthijs de Ligt, has been behind some of football’s biggest transfers in recent years, including Pogba’s return to Manchester United in 2016 for a then world-record £93m.

A tweet from Raiola’s account on Thursday read: “Current health status for the ones wondering: p****d off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate.”

 

