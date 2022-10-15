News

Updated PCC list will be released in due course – Obi

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says an updated Presidential Campaign Council list will be released in “due course”. The party was heavily criticized and fired by the public following the release of its 1,234-member campaign council list on Wednesday.

There was uproar over the alleged inclusion of John Eneche, a retired Army General and Defence spokesman, who while in service, had said pictures from the #EndSARS protests were “photoshopped”. The names of the presidents of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) were also included alongside other politicians and Nigerians of doubtful characters. In a tweet yesterday, Obi pleaded for patience over the reactions that trailed the list, admitting that there were some erroneous entries. “I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list,” tweeted the former governor of Anambra State.

 

Our Reporters

