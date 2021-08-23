nngx
UPDC falls below NGX free float requirements

Following the acquisition of majority shares of UPDC Plc by Custodian Investment Plc, the company has fallen below the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) free float requirements of 20 per cent of issued share capital or N20 billion free float value for companies listed on the exchange’s main board.

 

Free float means the number of shares that an issuer has as outstanding and available to be traded on the exchange. It includes all shares held by the investing public, and excludes shares held directly or indirectly by promoters, directors and their close relatives; strategic investors holding five percent (5 per cent) and above of the issued share capital; or government.

 

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser, Mrs. Folake Kalaro, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) and the company have been in discussions on the issue and the following resolutions have been reached: “NGX RegCo has granted the Company a two year grace period till 10 August 2023 to comply with NGX’s free float requirements, in line with Rule 3.1.4 of the rules governing requirements for companies listed on the Exchange (Free Float Rules), the exchange may suspend further trading in the company’s securities if compliance with the Free Float Rules is not achieved within the two years grace period.

 

“The company and its majority shareholders however remain fully committed to ensuring compliance with the free float rules within the grace period,” the statement noted.

