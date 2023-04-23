UPDC: How real estate will leverage pension fund to tackle housing deficit

…Posts N5.9bn revenue in 2022

UPDC Plc, a member of Custodian Insurance Plc has commended the Federal Government’s approval of the guidelines which allows pension funds account holders to access 25 per cent of their balances for mortgage purposes, saying it is a major solution to the nation’s housing deficit. It added that it is studying the new policy with the view to creating products that would further increase Nigerians’ access to affordable homes. Chief Executive Officer of UPDC, Mr. Odunayo Ojo disclosed this at a news conference on UPDC’s projects and 2023 outlook held at Festival Hotel FESTAC, Lagos. He noted that the fund when injected into the sector would boost investment, reduce subscribers default rate, as well as provide the needed affordable home to the middle income workers in the country. Ojo charged the Federal Government to take the next step of firming up the effectiveness of the financing initiative by setting up and operationalizing the Nigeria Mortgage Guarantee Company (NMGC), a credit enhancement platform, which he said is already being finalised by the FSS2020, a department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Sunday Telegraph notes that the National Pension Commission (PenCom), recently announced the approval of the guideline allowing Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to access 25 percent of their savings for residential mortgages. This came as the UPDC Group, Nigeria’s foremost quoted real estate firm, said that it posted total revenue of N5.9 billion in 2022 as compared to the N825 million recorded in 2021 with a significant portion of that increase coming from property sales which accounted for N5.1 billion of total revenues. The company’s 2022 report indicate that after six consecutive years of losses, the Group returned to profitability with a Profit Before Tax of N331 million compared to a loss of N1.6 billion in the 2021 and a total comprehensive profit of N7 million as compared to a loss of over N2 billion recorded in 2021. It is against this backdrop that the company has disclosed that going forward in 2023; it looks forward to business growth and shareholder value increase, excellent project delivery and high-quality products, continued focus on middle-income housing/Workers housing scheme, Festival Hotel re-launch, Development and Asset Management mandates, Technology driven processes and sustainability.

UPDC prime estate projects

Pinnock Prime Estate is a 1.47 hectare site and service scheme located in Lekki Pennisula II right beside our existing Pinnock Beach Estate. It is envisioned to become a sought-after development and estate of choice within the area creating a new benchmark for suburban living.

The Hampshire is the creation of approximately 5 hectare mixed use development into serviced plots (Site and Service Infrastructure) with Residential, Commercial and Public Use Zones. The site is located on Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie Road (formerly known as Monastery Road), Sangotedo. To deepen standards in the industry, the offers ‘development management services’ to other real estate service providers industry where they avail them with their expertise in the build sector “UPDC PLC offers Development Management services where we will be responsible for pro-actively managing the entire process of your development. We work hand in hand with the clients throughout the entire development process, from design approvals to appointment of consultants and contractors. “Our offering is an end-to-end solution, from land acquisition to project management of the entire development process.” He stated that the company, “We will consistently assemble the best talent available, ensuring tight construction contracts with clear project expectations, a concise risk management plan, and utilising the right construction software to deliver projects to our clients on time. “We will value engineer our projects to ensure the most costeffective design and construction methods are deployed to minimize cost overruns and allow us to deliver our developments to our clients at the best prices. “We will deliver properties to our clients with minimal defects by properly defining specifications, prioritizing on-site quality control, effective procurement processes and the engagement of qualified contractors, consultants and project managers for every development,” Ojo said.