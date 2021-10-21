Business

UPDC reports N1.18bn loss in 9 months

UPDC Plc has reported a loss after tax of N1.181 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from a loss of N3.260 billion posted in 2020. According to the ninemonth unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), loss before tax was N1.044 billion from N3.197 billion in 2020.

However, revenue for the period was N614.74 million a +34.1 per cent YoY growth from N458.258 million posted in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N529.4 million +111.3 per cent increase YoY from N250.512 million in 2020. UPDC reported a 28.57 per cent drop in profit after tax for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to N583.200 million from N816.560 million posted in 2020. Net income was N775.141 million from N1.107 billion, accounting for a decline of 29.97per cent. Income from investment property stood at N627.006 in 2021 as against N849.197 posted in 2020, representing a decline of 26.16 per cent.

Following the acquisition of the majority shares of UPDC Plc by Custodian Investment Plc, the company had fallen below the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)’s free float requirements of 20 per cent of issued share capital or N20 billion free float value for companies listed on the Exchange’s main board. According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser, Mrs. Folake Kalaro, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) and the company have been in discussions on the issue and some resolutions were reached.

