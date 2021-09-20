Business

UPDC reports N583m PAT in H1’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has reported a 28.57 per cent drop in profit after tax for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to N583.200 million from N816.560 million posted in 2020.

 

According to the half year unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) net income was N775.141 million from Nn1.107 billion, accounting for a decline of 29.97per cent.

 

Income from investment property stood at N627.006 in 2021 as against N849.197 posted in 2020, representing a decline of 26.16 per cent.

 

Following the acquisition of the majority shares of UPDC Plc by Custodian Investment Plc, the Company has fallen below the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) free float requirements of 20 per cent of issued share capital or N20 Billion free float value for companies listed on the exchange’s main board. Free float means the number of shares that an issuer has as outstanding and available to be traded on the Exchange.

 

It includes all shares held by the investing public, and excludes shares held directly or indirectly by promoters, directors and their close relatives; strategic investors holding five percent (5 per cent) and above of the issued share capital; or government.

 

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser, Mrs. Folake Kalaro, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) and the company have been in discussions on the issue and the following resolutions been reached that “NGX RegCo has granted the Company a two year grace period till 10 August 2023 to comply with NGX’s free float requirements, in line with Rule 3.1.4 of the rules governing requirements for companies listed on the Exchange (Free Float Rules), the Exchange may suspend further trading in the Company’s securities if compliance with the Free Float Rules is not achieved within the two years grace period.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dangote’s urea plant set for export to U.S., Brazil

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

As reported by Reuters, Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote’s new fertiliser plant near Lagos will export its first shipment in late June or early July, to Louisiana, while majority of exports from the plant are expected to go to Brazil.   The new plant at the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos State, designed to manufacture three […]
Business

Rewane predicts exchange rate stability for Q3’21

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As uncertainty lingers over the eventual impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s discontinuation of foreign exchange sales to Bureaux De Change (BDC) on naira, the  Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said he expects the forex market to witness stability in Q3’21 due to improved dollar […]
Business

Group enhances technical education with computers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Benin Technical College Old Students Association, North America, has donated 20 all in one HP computers installed with Microsoft office and two industrial printers to the ICT centre of the institution. Making the presentation on behalf of the President of the association, Mr. Martin Idemudia, a past president of the association, Professor Deborah Odejimi, disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica