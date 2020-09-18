UPDC undergoes facility management restructuring

UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) has disclosed that it is undergoing a restructuring of its facility management division. According to a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the business will be transferred to First Choice Facility Management Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of UPDC via an Asset and Business Transfer Agreement.

The statement signed by Folake Kalaro, the Company Secretary, said: “We make this disclosure in compliance with Rule 17.2(A). Rules on Information Disclosure and Reporting, Rulebook of The Exchange (Issuers’ Rules).” UACN Property reported a loss after tax of N16.257 billion for the financial year ended 31, December 2019 as against a loss of N15.057 billion posted in 2018. Loss before tax stood at N16.520 billion in 2019 compared to a loss of N9.214 billion in 2018. Operating loss was N1.782 billion from N3.145 billion in 2018. Revenue dropped by 7.64 per cent from N2.303 billion to N2.127 billion in 2019 while cost of sales stood at N2.951 billion from N3.165 billion in 2018.

The Boards of Directors of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UAC) and UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC), recently jointly announced plans to carry out some strategic initiatives involving a recapitalisation and restructuring of UPDC. These initiatives are subject to the review and approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), and shareholders of both companies. UPDC’s initiatives: UPDC commenced operations as a department and subsequently a division within UAC focused on managing UAC’s real estate holdings. In 1997, UPDC was incorporated as a public limited liability company and certain assets held by UAC were transferred to UPDC via a scheme of arrangement: UPDC’s shares were listed on The NSE on November 19, 1998.

