UPF nominates Oba Ewuare II to represent traditional rulers in Africa

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has been nominated to represent traditional rulers in Africa by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) during the African Union of Traditional Rulers Advisory Council to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Edo State Coordinator of UPF, Ambassado Osasu Usonbor disclosed this at NUJ Press Centre in Benin when he visited the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council He said Oba Ewuare II representing traditional rulers as the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Advisory Council will pave way for Edo State to host traditional rulers in Africa, which according to him, will have great impact on the economic well being of the state. He commended the leadership of Festus Alenkhe for transforming the NUJ, Edo State Council.

“Having worked with Festus Alenhke at the Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo State, I am not surprised to see what you are doing in Edo NUJ. You are a determined, practical, purposeful and a goal getter, who do not welcome impossibility. I want you to know that we are proud of you as Peace Ambassadors. We, therefore urge you to keep the flag flying,” he said.

He further stated: “We are here to specially honour you in Solidarity with your numerous achievement as Chairman Edo Youth Council, Red Cross Society of Nigeria and presently, Chairman of Edo NUJ.” Reacting, Alenkhe congratulated the Oba of Benin and pledged that the NUJ Edo State Council will support the programme.

He added that security should be the concern of everybody, as he appealed to Edo State government to provide vigilante (local policing) in all the streets and forests as well to ensure lives and properties are protected. He advised all those seeking for elective positions to shun hate speech that is capable of igniting violence across the country as electioneering campaign commences. According to him, the peace and success of the forthcoming election will be determined by INEC, security agencies and the electorate. He called on all stakeholders involved to comply with democratic tenets by ensuring that the process is free, fair, credible and transparent.

 

