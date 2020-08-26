Business

…upgrades X-Whistle to boost investor protection

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on …upgrades X-Whistle to boost investor protection

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday announced the upgrade of its whistleblowing platform, X-Whistle, to further strengthen investor protection.

 

X-Whistle, which was first launched in 2014, is a web-based whistleblowing portal that empowers a whistle-blower, an employee, investor, compliance officer, Issuer, stockbroker or any member of the public, to report possible violations of the rules and regulations of the exchange, the securities law and fraud related to activity within the capital market.

 

According to NSE in a statement, the upgraded X-Whistle, accessible via https://bit.ly/XWhistle, boasts an improved user interface and easier navigation to enhance user experi ence.

 

Some of the new features include a single repository for complaints, tips and referrals; and the ability to generate detailed and varied reports with analytics for proper tracking.

 

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, noted: “This upgrade affirms our commitment to upholding market integrity, protecting investors and building a worldclass capital market that is fully digitized.

 

“The X-Whistle has, therefore, been enhanced to ensure that all stakeholders are better able to sound the alarm on market violations in a quick, easy and seamless manner. We believe that the updates we have made to the X-Whistle will enhance market integrity and encourage accountability, while improving the experience of stakeholders in our market.”

 

The Executive Director, Regulation Division, NSE, Ms. Tinuade Awe, stated: “The Exchange is pleased to introduce the upgraded X-Whistle to the market with robust features that will allow people with information about misconduct to come forward to report it and to provide all stakeholders with the means of expressing their concerns in a responsible and effective manner.

 

“In 2019 alone, the complaints, tips and referrals received have led to investors’ restitution in excess of N1.4 Billion. The X-Whistle will, therefore, further equip The Exchange with the tools required to properly assess reports, carry out the necessary investigations and resolve issues efficiently.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Peugeot maker PSA sticks to margin goal, eyes recovery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Peugeot maker PSA Group (PEUP.PA) held on to its margin target despite a fall in profitability in the first half of 2020, and said a recovery in sales had extended into July after the coronavirus pandemic ate into first-half revenues. Like rival carmakers, PSA halted production as the outbreak spread from China to Europe […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Stock brokers savouring COVID-19 respite

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 and its devastation on the economy may halt stock brokers’ recapitalisation plans. Chris Ugwu writes The issue of recapitalisation by operators in Nigerian capital market has continued to be of great concern to market regulators as well as operators and other stakeholders. In 2008, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), […]
Business

NEPZA seeks pact to crash $1bn on medical tourism

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

LAUDABLE FG expresses support for LADOL expansion in attracting agricultural processing and healthcare companies into the zone   The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) at the weekend sought collaboration of the oil industry in its efforts to crash medical tourism, which gulped over $1billion from Nigerians every year.   Managing Director of the agency, […]

%d bloggers like this: