Uphold your father’s legacies, Diri tells Okowa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has urged his Delta State counterpart and the entire Okowa family to continue to uphold the worthy legacies of their patriarch, Pa Okorie Arthur Okowa stating that they should be consoled because he lived a fulfilled life.

Speaking on Wednesday in Asaba during a condolence visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on the death of his father Diri, who acknowledged that death was an inevitable end, noted that there was no age too old for a loved one to die.

In a statement by his chief press secretary Daniel Alabrah, the governor, making reference to the scriptures, urged the bereaved family and people of Delta State to thank God in all situations and also prayed God to comfort them in their moment of grief.

He said: “When the news of the death of your father broke, you communicated me. As governor of Bayelsa, we felt that it was necessary for us to personally come and commiserate with you and your people on this loss of your beloved father.”

Responding, Okowa expressed gratitude to his Bayelsa counterpart and his entourage for identifying with him and his family.

