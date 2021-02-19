Business

UPL, Chams lead in N133bn market loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day as sell pressure continued following crave for capital gains. Amongthetoploserswere UPL Plc and Chams Plc. The market breath closed negative, producing 30 losers against 10 gainers. Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.63 per cent as bargain hunters continued to leverage on past gains recorded a few weeks ago to take profit.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 253.13 basis points or 0.63 per cent to close at 40.212.19 index points as against 40,465.32 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N133 billion or 0.63 per cent to close at N21.036 trillion from N21.169 trillion. Meanwhile, a turnover of 426.27 million shares exchanged in 4,972 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 201.04 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,669 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of BNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 54.86 million shares traded in 914 deals. Shares of R.T Briscoe Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Why cash usage is rising amid digital payment growth’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The use of cash throughout the world will continue to be on the increase in the foreseeable future, despite the rapid growth of digital payments, the Founder and Chairman, Integrated Cash Management Services Limited(ICMS), Mr. Charles Nwodo Jr., has said. He made the prediction during a chat with journalists in Lagos recently. He said: “We […]
Business

Pandemic: S’African regulator working to clarify claims rights

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

South Africa’s financial watchdog is consulting with lawyers and the insurance industry on a potential test case to clarify whether insurers should pay rejected claims from firms hit by the impact of the coronavirus.   Reuters reports that several lawsuits had been filed by individual firms, mostly in tourism and hospitality, after they were told […]
Business

Leveraging agric commodities’ potential to drive economy

Posted on Author writes Tony Chukwunyem

Even before the advent of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had recognised that increased cultivation of key commodities such as rice, maize, cassava, oil palm and tomatoes and so on, would help the country’s economy cope better from external shocks, writes Tony Chukwunyem   Following his reappointment of Central […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica