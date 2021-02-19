UPL, Chams lead in N133bn market loss

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day as sell pressure continued following crave for capital gains. Amongthetoploserswere UPL Plc and Chams Plc. The market breath closed negative, producing 30 losers against 10 gainers. Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.63 per cent as bargain hunters continued to leverage on past gains recorded a few weeks ago to take profit.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 253.13 basis points or 0.63 per cent to close at 40.212.19 index points as against 40,465.32 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N133 billion or 0.63 per cent to close at N21.036 trillion from N21.169 trillion. Meanwhile, a turnover of 426.27 million shares exchanged in 4,972 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 201.04 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,669 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of BNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 54.86 million shares traded in 914 deals. Shares of R.T Briscoe Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share.

Like this: Like Loading...