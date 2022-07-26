Sports

Uplift11 Sports to assist new, inexperienced athletes actualize their dreams –Ede

The Uplift11 Sports, founded by a British-Nigerian football agent, Michael Ede is determined to assist new and inexperienced athletes take the right path to realize their dreams.

Ede, 47, who disclosed to New Telegraph in Makurdi, said that the agency which is turning in a number of talents is the fastest-growing sports management agency.

He observed that Africa is not lacking resources or talents but lacked strategic leadership which the Uplift11 Sports is out to provide.

“The world is rapidly evolving. Introducing state-of-the-art solutions that make lives full of convenience and ease, this era of innovation is leading to a significant shift across almost all facets of life. While this is something to be joyous about, there is one thing that even modernisation and innovation have failed to change – mindsets.

“Even in this modern age, people worldwide still believe in the once-popular phrase, ‘jack of all trades, master of none’. Leonardo da Vinci, Eleanor Roosevelt, Benjamin Franklin, and Aristotle are globally known personalities whose success stories have travelled through generations.

“These are just a few examples of successful multi potentialities who have made significant contributions to a variety of different fields in the world. Unfortunately, despite having countless examples of individuals with diverse portfolios and multiple successful careers, people have turned a blind eye toward people who aim for multiple careers.

“This is where Michael Ede, the man who dared to dream, comes into the picture. Serial entrepreneur, football agent, philanthropist, blogger, investor, and mentor. Michael Ede is determined to change these worn-out mindsets with his tales of success.”

 

