Uplifting homeless, delinquent youths with The Oratory

When an American Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Michael Simmons (played by Rich Lowe Ikenna), was sent from Turin, Italy, to Ikoyi, Lagos, on a mission he perhaps’ didn’t envisage what was to follow. A man with palpable passion for humanity, especially the under-privileged in the society, inspired by the life of Saint John Bosco, Rome, he is ready to sacrifice his life in order to save street boys enslaved by Shuga, the dangerous Makoko Kingpin. That is the gripping but inspiring story of ‘The Oratory’, catholic film that highlights the situation of street kids in Nigeria.

Directed by Obi Emelonye, an awardwinning director, and produced by Rev. Fr. Cyril Odia, a Nigerian Salesian priest presently serving in Dublin, Ireland, the globally acclaimed movie which has received rave reviews all over the world where it has premiered in places such as Dublin, London, Turin, Venice as well as here in Lagos and in Abuja in November last year, was shot at various locations in Rome, Atlanta, Lagos and Turin, and features an impressive array of Nigerian and international movie stars such as Eyinna Nwigwe, Rich Lowe, CelesteMarcone, ShaneGuilbeau, Florence Okechukwu, Lawrence Nwali, and so on.

At a Press Conference held in Lagos to update give an update the movie project, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Oratory Movie Special Screening, Mr. Gbenga Adebija, said ‘The Oratory’ has raised awareness amongst key stakeholders on the issue of internally displaced children throughout Nigeria.

He added that ‘The Oratory’ is not just a movie, “it is actually an integral aspect of a broader multi-dimensional initiative which Dr Odia and his fellow Salesians are passionately committed to bringing to fruition.” According to him, tickets to the Nigerian premieres sold out within the shortest time and were excellent events comparable to other premieres around the world. “The point must be emphasized that The Oratory is not just a movie, it is actually an integral aspect of a broader multi-dimensional initiative which Dr Odia and his fellow Salesians are passionately committed to bringing to fruition.

“The Oratory is not the destination, it is a milestone on the journey. The end game is to create an inclusionary framework for the upliftment of homeless, delinquent youths who are at risk of negative societal situations such as violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and crime. “On a personal level, The Oratory reminds us individually of our civic responsibilities towards internally displaced children and the imperative to support current and future initiatives to ameliorate this situation as best as we can.” Also speaking at the conference, the Executive Producer of the movie, Dr Cyril Odia, who is a Nigerian priest of the Order of St Don Bosco presently serving in Dublin, Ireland, said ‘The Oratory’ has caught the attention of many supporters in Nigeria and diaspora, adding that the mission has made much progress since the release of the movie last year but needed more money to go public. He also said that they now have a home that can accommodate hundreds of kids unlike when they first started. “It costs a lot of money to produce a movie. This movie was produced without a budget.

All these supporters are people who believed we have to do something to respond to the growing number of street kids in Nigeria. We have seen the growth, from the responses we got from the premier and publications. We are now looking for financial responses to be able to take the movie to the public domain. Odia also noted that three priests have been assigned to the mission fully.

“Three priests have been appointed full time for Don Bosco Mission. They are not going to be in the church, their church is going to be with this children at our new Centre.” Also speaking on his experience, Enyinna Nwigwe, who played the role of Sugar in the movie, said his love for children, especially the less-privileged, fueled his passion for the movie, ‘Oratory’, a catholic film that highlights the situation of street kids in Nigeria. He added that the missionary purpose behind the movie ‘oratory’ made him not just to accept to be among the casts but also partner with the Don Bosco Salesian priests in their mission to use the vehicle of movie to advocate for the street kids.

“We can leverage the vehicle of film to raise funds to be able to rescue and accommodate more kids. My followers know me as someone who can’t pass a child without lifting them up. I have a foundation that takes care of the lessprivileged in the society and many people are surprised why we want to help those kids,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...