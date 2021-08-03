Metro & Crime

Uproar as naval officer assaults DRTS Area Commander in Abuja

There was uproar Tuesday morning at Kubwa-Dutse Road, otherwise known as Outer Northern Expressway, when a junior naval officer attacked and assaulted the Area Commander of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), also known as a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO).

Trouble was said to have started when the naval officer, identified by his name tag as A.A Yusuf, disregarded traffic rules, entered the wrong lane and was driving against traffic.

It was also said that the Area Commander, Segun Atanda, who was on duty directing traffic, at sighting the lawless naval officer, quickly mobilised and blocked him with a DRTS duty vehicle.

Apparently angered that his act was challenged, the naval officer allegedly alighted from his red Toyota Corolla car, with registration number Yobe AA 440-GJB, and attacked the traffic officer.

The naval officer, after allegedly assaulting and dragging the traffic officer around, also forcefully retrieved the number plate of his car that was already seized and sped away from the scene.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Traffic Management Team, Ikharo Attah, who condemned the assault, said the action of the naval officer was barbaric and uncivilized.

While he decried the rate of assault and disobedience by uniformed personnel to law enforcement officers in the line of duty, he noted that it was time such reckless behaviour was checked by government before it further destroys the country’s image.

