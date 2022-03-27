News

Uproar as Onu promotes indicted ex-FIIRO DG demoted over PhD fraud

Reactions have continued to trail the promotion of the embattled former Director-General the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Chima Igwe, as a departmental head, in contravention of the recommendation of a panel set up by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, which had approved his demotion to the position of a Chief Researcher.

This was even after he was indicted of certificate fraud by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Igwe, who is currently being prosecuted at an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos by the ICPC, is being tried on a three-count charge of giving a document with false information, using office to proffer unfair advantage and making false statement to a public officer.

The ICPC had alleged that Igwe, while being a public officer with FIIRO, knowingly gave, with intent to deceive, an attestation letter signifying completion of a PhD programme from the University of Abomey-Calavi, Republic of Benin, to the agency.

Recall that following an ICPC investigation which dismissed the claim by Igwe that he had acquired a doctorate degree in the aforementioned university, he was demoted to the position he held 18 years earlier.

“It stands to reason, therefore, that if the PhD programme was concluded there would have been no need for Igwe to request re-registration. The Commission is firmly of the opinion that he cannot be said to have been awarded a PhD since he is yet to complete the process of defence of his thesis 18 years after he is said to have finished the course work.

“By global standards, the successful defence of a thesis is a compulsory condition for the award of a PhD. Therefore, in line with its avowed commitment to discharging its duties with professionalism and responsibility, the commission has since communicated its most recent findings and position to the relevant authorities for necessary action,” the ICPC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in an internal memo dated March 21, 2022, and  signed by the acting Director, Human Resources Management and Administration, C.A. Ibe with the title, ‘Reverting to Status Quo on the Position of Dr Chima Igwe as Director, Chemical, Fibre and Environmental Technology Department’, the decision to promote Igwe was predicated on the recommendation of a report of the ministerial committee on FIIRO, the directive of the Governing Board and the approval of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Commenting, the FIIRO branch of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI) described promotion of Chima Igwe as “a show of shame”.

Meanwhile, the agency’s branch of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI) has condemned what it described as “a clear demonstration of impunity on the part of some officials of government.”

According to the chairman, Mr. Togunde Mumeen, the purported reinstatement of Igwe to the level of director has further solidified the conviction that the Alhaji Gambo Magaji-led board only came to satisfy the wishes of its benefactor and not the interest of the government and the nation.

In his reaction, Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), described the promotion of Igwe as “an unbelievable development”.

 

