Uproar as Onu promotes indicted ex-FIIRO DG demoted over PhD fraud

Reactions have continued to trail the promotion of the embattled former Director-General the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi(FIIRO), Chima Igwe, as a departmental head, in contravention of the recommendation of a panel set up by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, which had approved his demotion to the position of a Chief Researcher.

This was even after he was indicted of certificate fraud by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Igwe, who is currently being prosecuted at an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos by the ICPC, is being tried on a three-count charge of giving a document with false information, using office to proffer unfair advantage and making false statement to a public officer.

The ICPC had alleged that Igwe, while being a public officer with FIIRO, knowingly gave, with intent to deceive, an attestation letter signifying completion of a PhD programme from the University of Abomey-Calavi, Republic of Benin, to the agency.

Recall that following an ICPC investigation which dismissed the claim by Igwe that he had acquired a doctorate degree in the aforementioned university,he was demoted to the position he held 18 years earlier.

“It stands to reason, therefore, that if the PhD programme was concluded there would have been no need for Igwe to request re-registration. The Commission is firmly of the opinion that he cannot be said to have been awarded a PhD since he is yet to complete the process of defence of his thesis 18 years after he is said to have finished the course work.

“By global standards, the successful defence of a thesis is a compulsory condition for the award of a PhD. Therefore, in line with its avowed commitment to discharging its duties with professionalism and responsibility, the commission has since communicated its most recent findings and position to the relevant authorities for necessary action,” the ICPC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in an internal memo dated March 21, 2022, and signed by the acting Director, Human Resources Management and Administration, C.A. Ibe with the title, ‘Reverting to Status Quo on the Position of Dr Chima Igwe as Director, Chemical, Fibre and Environmental Technology Department’,the decision to promote Igwe was predicated on the recommendation of a report of the ministerial committee on FIIRO,the directive of the Governing Board and the approval of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

“I am directed to inform you that following the recommendation of a report of the ministerial committee on the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi, the directive of the Governing Board and the approval of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, the status quo on the position of Dr Chima C. Igwe is hereby maintained. Consequently, all staff under the above-named department are expected to comply accordingly. Kindly note, for the sake of emphasis, that Dr Chima C. Igwe remains the substantive director of the department,” the memo read.

Commenting, the FIIRO branch of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI) described promotion of Chima Igwe as “a show of shame”.

Meanwhile, the agency’s branch of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI) has condemned what it described as “a clear demonstration of impunity on the part of some officials of government.”

According to the chairman, Mr. Togunde Mumeen, the purported reinstatement of Igwe to the level of director has further solidified the conviction that the Alhaji Gambo Magaji-led board only came to satisfy the wishes of its benefactor and not the interest of the government and the nation.

“We have said it times without number that the circumstances that led to the dissolution of former board led by Alhaji Ibrahim Gwarzo by the Minister was suspicious, simply because the board did not do his bid. And, this alone calls for questions, when has it become a crime in Nigeria to stand for justice despite the integrity and anti-corruption mantra of the government led by President Muhammad Buhari?

“People feel that under this government you will have protection when you stand for what is right, but with what played out on the dissolution of Alhaji Ibrahim Gwarzo led board of FIIRO, public perception has started changing.

“The purported reinstatement of Igwe to the level Director has further entrenched our conviction that this board of Alhaji Gambo have only come to act on the script of their benefactor and not the interest of the government and the nation. It is flagrant violation of the directive of the Mr President based on the letter written to the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Ogbonaya Onu in September 2021.Imagine the highest level of impunity! How on earth will somebody who is facing criminal prosecution by the government be promoted?”

He, however, calls on President Buhari to intervene by immediately dissolving the Magaji-led board, accusing it of planning to destroy FIIRO.

“We ask Mr President to immediately reconstitute a new board with people of proven integrity like Alhaji Ibrahim Gwarzo to lead FIIRO to greatness and glory.

“We ask Mr President to immediately stop the Kangaroo process of choosing a new substantive DG for FIIRO because the staff and Nigerians do not trust the board of Alhaji Gambo who only come to FIIRO with the script of their benefactor to make somebody facing criminal prosecution a DG of a foremost research institute (Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi).”

In his reaction, Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), described the promotion of Igwe as “an unbelievable development”.

“If you remember the decision to remove Igwe as Acting DG and subsequently demote him was the decision taken by a presidential committee under the Office of the Head of Service.He was found to have misrepresented his qualification for 18 years. That was the decision that was recommended and endorsed by the presidency for his demotion. This promotion is a major blight on the profile of Buhari and his government. Corruption is not just about stealing money. It is also a function of an abuse of office. One of the ways for Buhari to redeem his image under this circumstance is the need to also investigate Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and even suspend him from office to investigate all his manipulations, “Suraju told Sunday Telegraph.

For human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, the promotion of Igwe to the position of director is a national embarrassment.”The promotion is scandalous and I hope the government will have the decency to revisit it and determine whether such promotion is appropriate at this time and in the circumstance, given what has happened. “

When asked what informed the decision to promote an officer currently facing prosecution for certificate fraud, the chairman of the governing board of FIIRO, Magaji Gambo, said: “Còntact the PRO of the institute.”

Meanwhile, calls put across to the institute’s Public Relations Officer, Christopher Olumuyiwa, were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

