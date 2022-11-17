News Top Stories

Uproar in Senate over Naira redesign

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

There was uproar in the Senate chambers yesterdayovertheplanned redesign of the N1,000, N500 and N200 naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The senators who got enraged and engaged in a heated debate for and against the generalprinciplesbehindthe apex bank’s decision, argued ontheimpactorotherwiseof the redesign of the notes on the economy.

They also expressed worriesabouttheeffectof thepolicy on rural dwellers, many of whom they said we’re not intunewithmodernbanking system. The arguments followed a motiononthere-designof the new naira notes by the CBN, movedbythe Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Finan-ialInstitutions, SenatorUba Sani. Sani, in his lead debate, argued that problems that would emanate from the CBN’s move would “grow in scale, with attendant consequences on CBN and Nigeria’s reputation, if left unaddressed.” The motion also pointed out that the observed “challenges” are primarilycentred onthewholesalehoardingof nairabanknotesbymembers of the public.

“Available statistics show that cash outside banks consists of over 80 per cent of currency-in-circulation (CIC). At the end of June 2022, available data indicated thatN2.72trillionof theN3.26 trillion currencies in circulation was outside the vaults of commercial banks across the country,” it said.

TheCommittee chairman noted that the redesign of the currency would, among others, pull in currencies that were outside the banking systemback, henceensuring that the country’s monetary policy was more effective. However, a mild drama however ensued when Senator Bassey Akpan (YPP, Akwa Ibom North East) made his contribution and said that Nigeria must be in tune with global realities on cashless policy. He argued that billions of naira were stashed in various homes and the policy on naira redesign by the CBN would help checkmate this.

Bassey urged senators to support the submission, as presented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, to give the CBN all legislative support to see that the policy is successful Contributing, Senator Gabriel Suwan said that the Central Bank of Nigeria had in the past disrespected the legislature by evading summons on monetary policy issues. Suswan added that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, did not consult effectively before coming up with the policy, noting that the apex bank should go ahead and defiantly implement the policy and not seek for any legislative backing.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT), who seconded and supported the motion, said that the redesign of the currency by law was to be done every 10 years. He, however, said that the vulnerable in the rural communities should be assisted by the banks during implementation of the policy, as many of the people were not practising modern banking operations. Aduda argued that there was need for the CBN to embark on massive sensitisation and enlightenment on the naira redesign in rural areas, saying that many rural dwellers were not aware of the policy. Other senators who supportedthemotionandshared the sentiments of Aduda on the fate of the rural dwellers on the naira redesign included Senators Sabi Abdullahi (APC-Niger), James Manager (PDP-Delta) Ali Ndume (APC-Bornu), Barau Jibril (APC-Kano) and Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu).

Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti) said that one month timeframe was too short for Nigerians to transfer the cash at their disposal tocommercialbanks, urging that caution should be taken not to shut down the economy given the timeframe for the implementation of the policy. SenatorBettyApiafi(PDPRivers) asked rhetorically, if the naira redesign policy would further improve the economy, adding that there was need to get clarification on its effect on the economy from CBN before implementation. Senator Orji-Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) called for the extension of the time frame to April 31, given the festive period, as Nigerians would be occupied with several activities, and might be struggling to meet up with the timeline given by the CBN. At the end of the debate, the upper chamber advised Nigerianstocomply withthe policytohelpaddresstheseveral challenges bedevilling the country as a majority of senators across party lines supportedtheredesignof the naira with some concerned about the deadline set by the apex bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG kicks off 774,000 special public works programme

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

After several delays, the Federal Government has finally flagged off commencement of the controversial Special Public Works Programme (SPWP) designed to engage 774,000 unemployed Nigerians, nationwide, for three months. The programme, which was expected to have commenced on October 1, 2020, was designed by President Muhammadu Buhari to mitigate the lack of job opportunities in […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Peter Obi resigns from PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

    A presidential aspirant Peter Obi has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Obi, a former Anambra Governor, was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP. The letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. […]
News

Study: Health problems from global warming increasing

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Health problems tied to climate change including heat deaths, infectious diseases and hunger are all getting worse. These are the findings of two reports published by the medical journal ‘Lancet’ on Wednesday. Lancet Countdown Project Research Director, Marina Romanello, a biochemist, said, All of them are getting grimmer.” The annual reports commissioned by the medical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica