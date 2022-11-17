Uproar in Senate over Naira redesign

There was uproar in the Senate chambers yesterdayovertheplanned redesign of the N1,000, N500 and N200 naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The senators who got enraged and engaged in a heated debate for and against the generalprinciplesbehindthe apex bank’s decision, argued ontheimpactorotherwiseof the redesign of the notes on the economy.

They also expressed worriesabouttheeffectof thepolicy on rural dwellers, many of whom they said we’re not intunewithmodernbanking system. The arguments followed a motiononthere-designof the new naira notes by the CBN, movedbythe Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Finan-ialInstitutions, SenatorUba Sani. Sani, in his lead debate, argued that problems that would emanate from the CBN’s move would “grow in scale, with attendant consequences on CBN and Nigeria’s reputation, if left unaddressed.” The motion also pointed out that the observed “challenges” are primarilycentred onthewholesalehoardingof nairabanknotesbymembers of the public.

“Available statistics show that cash outside banks consists of over 80 per cent of currency-in-circulation (CIC). At the end of June 2022, available data indicated thatN2.72trillionof theN3.26 trillion currencies in circulation was outside the vaults of commercial banks across the country,” it said.

TheCommittee chairman noted that the redesign of the currency would, among others, pull in currencies that were outside the banking systemback, henceensuring that the country’s monetary policy was more effective. However, a mild drama however ensued when Senator Bassey Akpan (YPP, Akwa Ibom North East) made his contribution and said that Nigeria must be in tune with global realities on cashless policy. He argued that billions of naira were stashed in various homes and the policy on naira redesign by the CBN would help checkmate this.

Bassey urged senators to support the submission, as presented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, to give the CBN all legislative support to see that the policy is successful Contributing, Senator Gabriel Suwan said that the Central Bank of Nigeria had in the past disrespected the legislature by evading summons on monetary policy issues. Suswan added that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, did not consult effectively before coming up with the policy, noting that the apex bank should go ahead and defiantly implement the policy and not seek for any legislative backing.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT), who seconded and supported the motion, said that the redesign of the currency by law was to be done every 10 years. He, however, said that the vulnerable in the rural communities should be assisted by the banks during implementation of the policy, as many of the people were not practising modern banking operations. Aduda argued that there was need for the CBN to embark on massive sensitisation and enlightenment on the naira redesign in rural areas, saying that many rural dwellers were not aware of the policy. Other senators who supportedthemotionandshared the sentiments of Aduda on the fate of the rural dwellers on the naira redesign included Senators Sabi Abdullahi (APC-Niger), James Manager (PDP-Delta) Ali Ndume (APC-Bornu), Barau Jibril (APC-Kano) and Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu).

Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti) said that one month timeframe was too short for Nigerians to transfer the cash at their disposal tocommercialbanks, urging that caution should be taken not to shut down the economy given the timeframe for the implementation of the policy. SenatorBettyApiafi(PDPRivers) asked rhetorically, if the naira redesign policy would further improve the economy, adding that there was need to get clarification on its effect on the economy from CBN before implementation. Senator Orji-Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) called for the extension of the time frame to April 31, given the festive period, as Nigerians would be occupied with several activities, and might be struggling to meet up with the timeline given by the CBN. At the end of the debate, the upper chamber advised Nigerianstocomply withthe policytohelpaddresstheseveral challenges bedevilling the country as a majority of senators across party lines supportedtheredesignof the naira with some concerned about the deadline set by the apex bank.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...