Uproar over proposed unclaimed dividend bill

Some market operators have voiced opposition to FG’s unclaimed dividends bill, describing it as a big disincentive to listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. CHRIS UGWU writes

Finding a lasting solution to the problem of unclaimed dividend in Nigeria has remained a thorny issue that seems to have defied all logics despite the aggressive drive of the stock market regulators at ensuring that dividend payout by companies are received by investors promptly. Due to the challenges in stemming the ugly tide, investors’ returns on investment have continued to accumulate year on year without being claimed.

It is obvious that the clamour to find answer to the ugly trend is already at an alarming rate as institutional and corporate agencies, shareholders, associations, individuals and other government agencies have at one time or the other called for research and study that would assess the problems and proffer solution.

The e-dividend system of payment, which was the most recently introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a bid to address the delay associated with the verification of proceeds of public offers as well as delay encountered by investors in getting returns on their investments has recorded minimal impact.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, last week, stated that about N29 billion of unclaimed dividends have been claimed by investors through the introduction of regularisation of multiple accounts. Against the backdrop of non-appreciable impact and in a bid to also find lasting solution to the problem of unclaimed dividend, the Federal Government had, in Section 39 of the 2020 Finance Act, proposed that unclaimed dividends of less than 12 years be managed on behalf of shareholders through Unclaimed Dividend Trust Fund, while after 12 years, the money becomes forfeited to government as perpetual debt to shareholders.

However, market operators have voiced opposition to the plan to return statute-barred unclaimed dividends, describing it as a ploy to divert private funds into the control of the regulator.

SEC’s positions/efforts

Director General, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during a hearing on the need to investigate the rising value of inclined dividends, unremitted withholding tax on dividends and their attendant effects on nation’s economy organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja. He said the Commission wanted the issue of unclaimed dividends to be brought to an end due to the importance of dividends in maintaining and sustaining investments in the capital market.

Yuguda stated that SEC had repeatedly canvassed and maintained that the most viable option is the removal of the 12-year bar for investors to claim their dividends imposed by CAMA. He said additionally, accumulated unclaimed dividends should beinvested through a capital market vehicle that will focus on critical infrastructure development for the benefit of investors.

This, he said, would be a win all round, as the incentive for accumulating unclaimed dividends will be curbed, the investors who earned the dividends will benefit and the taxes levied on the capital market vehicle will generate the much needed revenue for the government.

Yuguda highlighted various initiatives by SEC to address the challenges of unclaimed dividends to include abolition of use of in-house registrars by paying companies, for their operations to improve transparency and remove conflict of interest which has resulted in registrars becoming separate entities from their parent companies.

The SEC boss said another initiative was the prohibition of piecemeal payment of dividend by the formulation of Rule 108 (1)&(2), which mandates dividends to be paid en-bloc to the registrars within 24 hours by the paying company once approved at an annual general meeting. The registrars are in turn required to pay the shareholders within 24 hours. Other initiatives are creation of rule, requiring registrars to make electronic payment of dividends directly into shareholders accounts, engagement with the probate registry to improve the process of obtaining and administering probate.

Securities dealers oppose bill

The proposed controversial plan by the Federal Government to manage unclaimed dividends, which is projected to hit N200 billion by the end of this year, has drawn the ire of capital market operators on the adverse effects on investor confidence and future growth of the market. Seen as one the options to fund the economy, the Federal Government had in Section 39 of the 2020 Finance Act proposed that unclaimed dividends of less than 12 years be managed on behalf shareholders through Unclaimed Dividend Trust Fund, while after 12 years, the money becomes forfeited to government as perpetual debt to shareholders. Addressing the Investigative Arm of House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions recently, the Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria ASHON), Chief Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, explained that Capital Market Regulators and Operators had leveraged technology to put in place many initiatives to address the issue of unclaimed dividends. According to him, the initiatives include dematerialization of shares, which entails upload of quoted companies’ shares in the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) for ease of reconciliation, adoption of E-Dividend and E-Mandate, consolidation of multiple accounts, identity management engagements, introduction of electronic Initial Public offering (e-IPO), adoption of Minimum Operating Standards (MOS) for operators to enhance efficiency, intensified Investor Education, continuous Stakeholders’ Engagements, Process Reform and Streamlining and KYC Update on Clients’ accounts, among others. “Generally, the incentives for savers and capital providers in the capital market is the expectation of Dividends and Capital Appreciation. It is therefore our considered view that the proposed legislation, if passed, will be a great disincentive to savings, long-term capital mobilization and serious disruption of the Nigerian economy since it will take away the only expectation of investors in the market,” says Ezeagu. Corroborating him, the President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, who spoke on behalf of the institute, said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would always ensure that unclaimed dividend is transferred to capital reserves of the company for restricted utilisation such as capital expansion and issuance of bonus shares to the company’s shareholders. Amonlegbe described the bill as objectionable at this stage of the market. Meanwhile, shareholders and financial experts have continued to kick against the controversial bill, saying the government has no business with unclaimed dividends.

ICSAN seeks review of finance bill

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) called for review of Section 39 of the Finance Bill 2021 over its provision for take-over of unclaimed dividends of public listed companies. ICSAN President, Bode Ayeku, made the call last week in Lagos at the institute’s 44th annual conference, themed: Entrenching the Right Governance Framework for Economic Development and Sustainability. The take-over is proposed to be done through the establishment of a trust to be known as unclaimed dividend trust fund. The bill provides that unclaimed dividends of public listed companies that remain unclaimed for three years after declaration shall be transferred immediately to the trust fund either by the company or its registrar. In addition, all unclaimed dividend of more than 12 years shall lapse into government revenue and shall be transferred from the trust fund to the federation account as federation revenue. Any company that fails to transfer its unclaimed dividend to the fund commits an offence and was liable to five times the value of the unclaimed dividends with accumulated interests at the Monetary Policy Rate of Central Bank of Nigeria. Ayeku said the section was a big disincentive to listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange by companies and constrained those already listed to delist since the Bill targeted listed companies. He noted that Principle 23 of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 (NCCG) provides for the “Protection of Shareholder Rights.” Ayeku said that the right to dividend by the shareholders was one of the rights that companies and stakeholders must protect. He, therefore, urged a review of the Section to make unclaimed dividends accessible to shareholders indefinitely and not forfeited by any company after 12 years, but be kept by the companies as stated in CAMA 2020. This, he said, was because companies had contractual responsibility to pay dividends to shareholders and the Finance Bill had the implication of inducing a breach of such contract. The ICSAN president urged government to focus on addressing the root causes of unclaimed dividends by requesting the various state governments to review their complex, unfair and exploitative probate processes. He listed the processes to include the arbitrary valuation of assets of deceased leading to compromise by probate officials, high estate duty of 10 per cent, which dependents of deceased were compelled to pay notwithstanding that probate. Ayeku called for the creation of a timeframe maximum of two months for issuance of probate after receipt of complete documentation by the probate registry of each state to enable quick claim by executors of deceased shareholders. “We request the Securities and Exchange Commission to further simplify the procedure for accessing unclaimed dividends by the shareholders such that one form can be used by affected shareholders to access all unclaimed dividends in PLCs. “Existing shareholders should be allowed to update their information by nominating default beneficiaries with bank account numbers that dividends should be paid in case of death or disability of the shareholders,” he said.

Last line

While the entire capital market may require some reforms in order to make it more efficient and responsive to the capital formation needs of the country, caution must be taken to ensure such reforms at this stage of the development of the market do not negatively affect shareholders and discourage listings.

