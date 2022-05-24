Politics

Upset, as Sen. Gyang loses return bid to Rep

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

A vibrant Senator in the 9th Assembly and Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election to the Member Representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon who clinched the party’s Senatorial ticket for Plateau North District.

Hon. Mwadkwon, who is also serving a second term in the National Assembly, secured 119 votes to Senator Gyang’s 99.

Declaring the result, Hon. Musa Elayo, the Returning Officer said: “Having scored 119 votes out of a total of 218 votes cast, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon is returned the winner of the Plateau North primary election.”

He urged both aspirants to work together to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the 2023 election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

#ENDSARS protest: Olawepo-Hashim advocates police reform

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Front, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has canvassed for an efficient police services run by well-trained men and women, who are motivated and well paid in line with acceptable standard operating procedures towards accountability and the protection of citizens fundamental human rights. Olawepo-Hashim, who the made the call, while reacting […]
Politics

Defections: APC makes inroads into South-East

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that though the All Progressives Congress (APC) is gradually taking over the South-East political landscape with the continued defection of prominent politicians from the zone to the ruling party, the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State is a litmus test for it.   The deputy governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, […]
Politics

Why I want to govern Anambra, by Nwawuo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dr. Nnamdi Nwawuo is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP), in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. In this interview with ECHEZONA OKAFOR, he x-rays some socio-economic and political problems in the state, and why he has to join active politics   Could you tell us what […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica