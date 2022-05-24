Upset, as Sen. Gyang loses return bid to Rep

Musa Pam, Jos

A vibrant Senator in the 9th Assembly and Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election to the Member Representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon who clinched the party’s Senatorial ticket for Plateau North District.

Hon. Mwadkwon, who is also serving a second term in the National Assembly, secured 119 votes to Senator Gyang’s 99.

Declaring the result, Hon. Musa Elayo, the Returning Officer said: “Having scored 119 votes out of a total of 218 votes cast, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon is returned the winner of the Plateau North primary election.”

He urged both aspirants to work together to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the 2023 election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...